Get Creative This Mother's Day!





This year, instead of giving her the traditional gift of jewelry or chocolate, go that extra mile and show mom that you really care with a homemade, personalized flower arrangement! I know what you're thinking... "Why make something that I can just buy at a florist?" Well, your mom didn't buy Hungry Man dinners every night and pop them in the microwave, did she? I bet she took the time to make your family a home-cooked meal with her own personal touches. Why not apply this principle to your gift giving this year!







All mothers love a freshly cut flower arrangement. And I'm sure she'll be both thrilled and impressed that you actually took the time to make her a personalized arrangement instead of just calling a florist to do the work for you. Plus, you'll be saving money!







Don't be afraid! You don't have to be a flower expert to create a bouquet or unique arrangement from scratch. Nobody can make homemade cookies without a recipe, so here are some helpful hints when you're making that special gift for mom...