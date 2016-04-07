boat repair shop

S&S Marine Services is located near The city of New Port Richey which is a blend of nature, beaches and excellent shopping but still magically keeps that small town feel. Don't be fooled into thinking that all there is to do is shopping and dining. Look further and hidden is a city rich in history and a thriving relationship with the water. The most popular place to take your boat has to be Sims Park with it's public boat ramp that is a much-loved feature of the City. Even better, there's no charge to use the ramp! Another much loved space in the City is Frances Avenue Park with it's tranquil feel and river access. Come with the family, have a BBQ and go for a dip!