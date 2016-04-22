Gadgets for Traveling this Summer

Window Treatments

Curtains add a traditional touch and a spark of warmth. You can find them in just about any pattern and color. Select a style that complements your personality as well as other decorative furnishings in the apartment.

Follow these guidelines when hanging curtains:

The curtains should fall to the floor or just above or below the window sill.

The top of the curtains should be either even with the window frame, a few inches above, or at ceiling height.

When fully open, the curtains should not block the window and the rod should extend 4-6 inches beyond the edge of the window frame.

Incorporate Color

Curtains, pillows, blankets and bedding are all avenues in which you can introduce your favorite colors and designs into your furnished apartment. Additionally, you may want to embrace existing colors and styles or hang your favorite canvas art. Just remember that a neutral palette is easier to pair with existing apartment furnishings and can adapt from location to location; but ultimately it's up to you.