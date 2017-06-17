Traveling with the Top Films

Movies always divide fictional students into stereotypes. Take for example the classic Mean Girls. In the school cafeteria, the tables are like kingdom realms ruled by respective kings. They also stand out based on their defining characteristics. The jock always gets picked first whenever the gym class starts because he is a natural athlete. The princess on the other hand wore the crown as a homecoming queen because she is one of the prettiest girls in the campus. Nerds are on a different level; usually they would even brag the countless medals and trophies they hoarded as if to tell you theyve been reaping awards since they learned their ABCs. However, sugary and sweet scenarios like these, no matter how close they are to the truth, cannot hide the fact that there are other types of people living outside these conceived character. People who arent part of the party, not even considered the jock, the princess, or the over achiever. They are the taken for granted overweight people.