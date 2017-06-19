I am someone with a close observation for my surroundings, and so I am a scientist who loves digging deep into the particulate nature of matter. Who doesnt love getting to learn more using the set of skills one has and the ample resources that are scattered nearby in the form of internet and libraries? I love it so much that my mind has now automatically become a curious being with a ginger approach to my world, and myself.
Sub Atomic Mixing!
Mon Jun 19, 2017
