Training a Dog in the Kitchen

You can never tell how many struggles you have to do in order to bring up a good generations ahead, especially teaching them the basics like cleaning and cooking. There are great moments of joy right from the time you become a mother, but there are times of huge disappointments and disgust during the journey too. But as I have always believed it is not quite about the destination, but the journey that you should cherish more than anything. So my motherhood has been awesome with my awesome babies.